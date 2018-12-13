SA, Rwanda move to mend relations after spat

South Africa and Rwanda are mending their relations after a diplomatic fallout caused by insults from Kigali directed at International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

The relations between the two nations were strained after a pro-government website called Sisulu names over her comments after meeting exiled Rwandan army general Faustin Kayumba Nyamwasa.

The spat between the two countries saw reports emerge that SA's high commissioner to Rwanda George Twala had been recalled.

But yesterday, Dirco denied that Twala had returned to the country as a form of retaliation for insults aimed at Sisulu.

The department said Twala came back home so that he can assist a special task team set up to normalise the strained relations between the two countries.