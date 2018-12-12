Sisulu at center of Rwanda, SA verbal war

SA and Rwanda have had a major diplomatic fallout yesterday which saw a tit-for-tat recall of the two countries' two diplomats over insults hurled at international relations and cooperation (Dirco) minister Lindiwe Sisulu by a pro-Rwandan government website.

According to a report, the website, which has since taken the offending story off, called Sisulu a "prostitute" in the headline.

This was in reaction to the minister's comments following a meeting with a former Rwandan army general Faustin Kayumba Nyamwasa.

Nyamwasa is exiled in SA after falling out with Rwanda's President Paul Kagame.

After the meeting Sisulu is reported by the Mail & Guardian as having said that she was pleasantly surprised to find him willing to negotiate with the Rwandan authorities.