Corruption buster Shadrack Sibiya fingered in jobs-for-pals scandal
The head of the City of Johannesburg's anti-corruption unit, General Shadrack Sibiya, allegedly accepted iPhones, VIP tickets and Louis Vuitton bags in a jobs-for-pals scandal.
The allegations surfaced as a senior member in Sibiya's unit is facing suspension for allegedly soliciting bribes from a lawyer in exchange for giving her a job in one of the city's entities.
Advocate Nombulelo Mahanjana, the unit's director of legal and prosecutions, has until today to explain to the city why she should not be suspended following allegations that she solicited money from businessman Serge Cabonge, in return for giving his then live-in girlfriend a job.
Sibiya's much-respected group forensic and investigation services unit, which investigates fraud and corruption in the city, was considered mayor Herman Mashaba's pet project.
Lawyer Zimasa Dangwana, who was allegedly irregularly appointed to become part of Johannesburg Property Company's (JPC's) legal team, has claimed that Sibiya facilitated her appointment - including taking her CV from Cabonge.
However, Sibiya refuted these claims yesterday and said he only knew Cabonge as he had previously interacted in investigations conducted while he was still head of the Gauteng Hawks.
"Further, the allegation that I received favours or gifts from Mr Cabonge are not only wholly malicious but also entirely unfounded. Equally so, I deny any involvement in the appointment of Ms Zimasa Dangwana," Sibiya said.
"It must be noted that the seemingly improperly appointed person(s) do not work within my department."
When approached for comment yesterday, Cabonge, a self-confessed blesser, confirmed he knew Sibiya but denied that they were close.
"I know him since his days at the Hawks. Yes, I have communicated with him in the past," he said. "[But] I have not done him any favours to get Dangwana the job."
Cabonge said he paid Mahanjana and her colleague R10000 after they purported to be recruitment agents who would ensure that Dangwana secured employment in the City of Johannesburg.
However, Dangwana said Cabonge had given Sibiya expensive bags bought overseas, and that Mahanjana played no role in her appointment.
She further said Cabonge personally handed over a hard copy of her CV to Sibiya, who then facilitated her employment. "Serge gave him VIP tickets to special events, he bought him iPhones and Louis Vuitton bags. These items were sometimes bought at the request of Sibiya."
Dangwana said she was hired in JPC after she lost her job as an attorney at the Road Accident Fund where she was fired for misconduct.
She said Sibiya called her for an interview with an agent, but not with the people who she would be working under.
Nthatisi Modingoane, the city's spokesperson, denied that Sibiya played a role in Dangwana's appointment.
"Ms Dangwana was brought into the employ of the city through a recruitment agency. Recruitment and selection process in the City of Johannesburg is done in accordance with the approved recruitment and selection policy."
Modingoane said the matter was under investigation.