Corruption buster Shadrack Sibiya fingered in jobs-for-pals scandal

Sibiya's much-respected group forensic and investigation services unit, which investigates fraud and corruption in the city, was considered mayor Herman Mashaba's pet project.

Lawyer Zimasa Dangwana, who was allegedly irregularly appointed to become part of Johannesburg Property Company's (JPC's) legal team, has claimed that Sibiya facilitated her appointment - including taking her CV from Cabonge.

However, Sibiya refuted these claims yesterday and said he only knew Cabonge as he had previously interacted in investigations conducted while he was still head of the Gauteng Hawks.

"Further, the allegation that I received favours or gifts from Mr Cabonge are not only wholly malicious but also entirely unfounded. Equally so, I deny any involvement in the appointment of Ms Zimasa Dangwana," Sibiya said.

"It must be noted that the seemingly improperly appointed person(s) do not work within my department."

When approached for comment yesterday, Cabonge, a self-confessed blesser, confirmed he knew Sibiya but denied that they were close.

"I know him since his days at the Hawks. Yes, I have communicated with him in the past," he said. "[But] I have not done him any favours to get Dangwana the job."