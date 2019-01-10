The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) will “plead” with President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce a date for the national elections before the last registration weekend in January.

The election date is yet to be announced by Ramaphosa.

The elections are expected to be hotly contested‚ as opposition parties hope to push the governing ANC to below 50% of the support in provinces such as Gauteng.

In terms of the constitution‚ the term of the current national assembly and provincial legislatures ends on May 6‚ and elections must take place within 90 days after that. This means that the elections must take place between May 7 and August 5.