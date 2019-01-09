South Africa

ANC asks for election prayers, blessings from Shembe Church

By Neo Goba - 09 January 2019 - 15:04
KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala at the Shembe Church.
KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala at the Shembe Church.
Image: ANC via Twitter

KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala has asked for blessings from the leadership of the Shembe Church ahead of elections.

Speaking on behalf of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa who could not make it due to bad weather conditions en-route to Ikhenani LamaNazaretha Asebuhleni, Zikalala said prayers were much needed from the congregation.

“Chief of chiefs, we want to ask for blessings in the province of KwaZulu-Natal and the whole nation to have peace as we head to elections. We ask for prayers,blessings and peace in the province as it is well-known for [political] violence. We are hopeful that the chief of chiefs will grant us those blessings,” said Zikalala.

ANC eThekwini regional chairperson and mayor Zandile Gumede echoed Zikalala’s plea. “As the leadership of the ANC deployed to this church, we humbly request that you pray for peace as we head to elections. Chief of chiefs, we humble ourselves before you and we ask for victory in the upcoming election as the elected leadership,” pleaded Gumede.

Members of the Shembe Church, who boast about four million countrywide, were disappointed to hear that the president would no longer be attending. A heavy mist was cited as the reason for Ramaphosa to cancel his visit. On Saturday, the ANC will launch its manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

READ MORE:

Cyril Ramaphosa feels lucky to have Zuma and Mbeki around as ANC leaders

President Cyril Ramaphosa dedicated the opening of his January 8 address to reassure ANC supporters of his good relationship with former president ...
News
23 hours ago

Zuma is still ANC leader, says Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa has assured South Africans that his working relationship with former head of state Jacob Zuma is not stringent.
News
1 day ago

Only ANC can build decent houses for poor, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday told residents of the lower South Coast region that the ANC is committed to uplifting  South Africans' standard ...
News
2 days ago

ANC unfazed by splinter parties‚ says Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday the ANC was unfazed by the formation of new parties by former members wanting to challenge the governing ...
News
17 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'She liked making threats': Father of 4 children allegedly killed by mom speaks ...
Four dead, 620 injured in deadly Pretoria train crash
X