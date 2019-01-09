South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa says he will use Jacob Zuma for ‘various tasks’ ahead of elections

By Claudi Mailovich - 09 January 2019 - 08:49
File photo of former ANC President Jacob Zuma and ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa sharing a light moment before the start of the ANC Policy conference.
Image: Masi Losi

President Cyril Ramaphosa and predecessor Jacob Zuma presented a unified front in KwaZulu-Natal, with Ramaphosa saying he would use the former incumbent “for various tasks”.

Zuma was recalled by the ANC as state president after Ramaphosa was elected president of the party in December 2017, narrowly beating Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, whom the former leader had championed. She is currently a minister in the presidency.

Ramaphosa took the reins as head of the executive in February 2018, and has made cleaning up the government and restoring damaged state-owned enterprises the defining feature of his presidency so far. 

The relationship between Ramaphosa and Zuma was back in the spotlight after the Sunday Times reported that Ramaphosa had requested a meeting with him to raise concerns about public comments by the latter. Ramaphosa was also reportedly advised to raise alleged state capture and the former president’s court cases.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

READ MORE:

Cyril Ramaphosa feels lucky to have Zuma and Mbeki around as ANC leaders

President Cyril Ramaphosa dedicated the opening of his January 8 address to reassure ANC supporters of his good relationship with former president ...
News
19 hours ago

Cleaning up mess of last nine years - Ramaphosa says ANC had lost its way under Zuma

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country's institutions were weakened during former president Jacob Zuma's tenure.
News
1 day ago

Crowd chants 'Zuma‚ Zuma!' after Ramaphosa's speech

ANC supporters bussed in to the Ohlange Sports stadium in Inanda‚ north of Durban‚ for the party’s main January 8 birthday rally on Tuesday‚ chanted ...
News
15 hours ago

ANC unfazed by splinter parties‚ says Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday the ANC was unfazed by the formation of new parties by former members wanting to challenge the governing ...
News
13 hours ago

Zuma is still ANC leader, says Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa has assured South Africans that his working relationship with former head of state Jacob Zuma is not stringent.
News
21 hours ago

X