Mark these dates if you're planning to vote in the 2019 elections

With all electioneering going on‚ it can be hard to keep track of important events.

The following are five dates to note if you intend on casting your vote in the upcoming elections.

- January 26 - 27

These are probably the most important dates to mark on your calendar because they present voters with the final chance to register to participate in the elections.

The IEC is calling on the public to use the last weekend of January to check their registration status at the nearest voting station.