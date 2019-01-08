South Africa

Mark these dates if you're planning to vote in the 2019 elections

By Ntokozo Miya - 08 January 2019 - 11:44
General elections are looming.
With all electioneering going on‚ it can be hard to keep track of important events.

The following are five dates to note if you intend on casting your vote in the upcoming elections.

- January 26 - 27

These are probably the most important dates to mark on your calendar because they present voters with the final chance to register to participate in the elections.

The IEC is calling on the public to use the last weekend of January to check their registration status at the nearest voting station. 

- January 12

The launch of the ANC's manifesto is always greatly anticipated‚ not only by the governing party's supporters but also critics of the organisation.

This year‚ the ANC will unveil its manifesto at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on January 12. 

Allaying concerns over factions in the organisation‚ party president Cyril Ramaphosa said: "All of us as leaders are committed to making sure that we instil unity‚ we embrace unity and we engender unity in the African National Congress."

- February 2

A sea of red will be descending on the Giant stadium in Soshanguve on February 2 when the EFF launches its manifesto.

The EFF promises an event that will be a "memorable festival of the working class" and the media are invited.

Considering the friction between the EFF and media‚ it will be interesting to see which journalists will be in attendance at the rally.

- February 16

Two weeks later‚ the UDM will let voters in on its vision and plans for the country in efforts to secure more votes.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa invited the public to attend the event at Port Elizabeth's Dan Qeqe stadium.

- February 23

DA MP Phumzile van Damme reminded her Twitter followers about her party's manifesto launch on February 23.

The event will be held at the Rand stadium in Johannesburg.

Van Damme also posted photos of her interactions with women who live in a hostel in Alexandra ahead of the big event as she tries to drum up support for the main opposition party.

