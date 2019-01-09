Cyril Ramaphosa calls for speedy release of DRC election results

A delay in the release of election results in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) could compromise peace and destabilise the country.

That is what President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Zambian counterpart, Edgar Lungu, said on Wednesday after their meeting.

The international relations and cooperation department (Dirco) said that Zambia’s foreign minister, Joseph Malanji, who led the Southern African Development Community’s (SADC's) electoral observer mission (SEOM) in the DRC, had briefed Ramaphosa and Lungu on Wednesday. Lungu is the SADC’s chairperson for politics, defence and security co-operation.