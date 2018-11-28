Dros rape case postponed

The matter against a Pretoria man who allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant has been postponed to January 15.

Nicholas Ninow appeared briefly in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday facing charges of rape, assault with intent to cause bodily harm, possession of drugs and intimidation.

Magistrate Ignatius du Preez postponed the matter due to a shortage of beds at the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital. “There is a possibility that should a bed be available before the aforementioned date, the accused will appear in court,” Du Preez said.