'Stop demanding drugs and the empires of the cartels will fall': Hawks

A R700-million consignment of uncut cocaine from Brazil en route to Singapore and India, which was seized by authorities at Coega harbour outside Port Elizabeth, has prompted a call from one of South Africa's top cops for communities to disempower druglords.

“By confiscating this cargo, we have severed the supply chain," Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, the national head of the Hawks, said of this week's massive bust.

The consignment of 706 cocaine bricks, each weighing 1kg, was found concealed at the bottom of the ship - below more than 3,669 containers.

When the ship docked to offload some of its cargo, a team from multiple law enforcement units pounced.