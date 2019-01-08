Zuma is still ANC leader, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured South Africans that his working relationship with former head of state Jacob Zuma is not stringent and that he is still a leader of the ANC.

Speaking during a wreath-laying ceremony for former ANC leader John Langalibalele Dube at Inanda, north of Durban, Ramaphosa said Zuma still had the right to lead the masses.

“We are displaying unity of the African National Congress. It’s not only around my presence here and former president Jacob Zuma, but all of you being here. But of course, it’s even more special when I walk in once again at [Ohlange Institute] with comrade Jacob Zuma who I worked with for many years and who is still the leader in the broader ANC.”

He said Zuma is still able to play a role of uniting the ANC and, with them sitting side by side at the prestigious event of the party’s 107 birthday celebration, was a sign that they are serious about unity.