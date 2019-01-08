President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday the ANC was unfazed by the formation of new parties by former members wanting to challenge the governing party at the polls this year.

Speaking to Ukhozi FM on Tuesday evening‚ Ramaphosa said the ANC would not "waste our time" on splinter parties‚ including one formed by former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

At the launch of his African Content Movement‚ Motsoeneng challenged Ramaphosa saying: "I do not think Ramaphosa can defeat me".

On Tuesday Ramaphosa laughed off Motsoeneng's threat.