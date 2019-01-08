Student leaders shut down varsity

"These qualifications were advertised last year and students have applied for them and some students have registered for those qualifications," said Mazhetese.

He accused Unisa of failing to register those qualifications with the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) and the National Qualifications Framework but still offered them to new students.

Students from as far as the North West arrived as early as 4am to apply and register for courses yesterday but were unable to do so despite having queued for hours.

Mazhetese threatened to embark on protests and make the university ungovernable if the institution failed to "adequately" address their issues.

Mazhetese was speaking to the media while thousands of students were stranded outside Unisa's main campus in Pretoria yesterday.

Moliehi Lengene, a second-year BCom law student said she arrived at the campus at 4am to complete her registration.

"Unisa's online system is dysfunctional, making it very difficult for me to register. I had to sleep at my friend's place so I could be here early and register, but found that everything was closed," Lengene said.