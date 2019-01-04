Baby Daniel's mother denied bail ahead of sentencing

The mother of murdered 3-year-old Baby Daniel* has been denied bail pending her sentencing on two counts of child abuse and neglect, with the presiding judge chastising her for breaking previous bail conditions.

The child’s corpse was found by paramedics at his Naturena home in June 2016, the majority of his body covered in burns he sustained in boiling bath water.

Last month, Maryke Cloete* and her boyfriend, Tim Naidoo*, were convicted for their roles in the death of the toddler at the High Court in Johannesburg. Naidoo was convicted on charges of child abuse and murder, as Judge Collin Matshitse sided with a state forensic pathologist who believed Naidoo had likely held the child under the boiling bath water as the final act in a series of abuse incidents. Meanwhile Cloete was found guilty on two counts of abuse and neglect for turning a blind eye to the ongoing attacks.

On Thursday, Cloete applied for bail as she awaits sentencing proceedings, claiming through an affidavit that if denied her temporary freedom, she’d be unable to financially provide for her family.

Two of her three surviving children are currently in a children’s home. The third child is living with a relative.