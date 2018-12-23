Parliament’s presiding officers have appealed to South Africans in a Christmas message to ensure a safe and peaceful festive season.

It also urged South Africans to use this time to give and be helpful to those who were less fortunate.

“As we travel to various destinations to spend time with our loved ones‚ let us practice patience and exercise caution to help break the back of the carnage usually experienced during the festive periods in our country. We wish all those who will be hard at work on our roads‚ in hospitals‚ in police stations‚ in correctional centres‚ in fire stations‚ at our borders and other essential service points‚ to continue with zeal in serving and preserving lives and property.

“We also urge everyone to take responsibility for ensuring a safe environment‚ a peaceful and a memorable festive season for all of us. May you all enjoy this well deserved rest‚ re-energise and return in 2019 ready for another critical milestone in our collective and continuous effort to build a non-racial‚ non-sexist‚ democratic‚ united and prosperous South Africa‚” a statement issued by the presiding officers read.