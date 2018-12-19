Don't let unfulfilled goals‚ loneliness and a lack of cash be the Grinch that steals Christmas this festive season.

As many people prepare to celebrate the festive season with lavish presents and parties‚ clinical director of the Jullo addiction rehabilitation centre in Merebank‚ Durban‚ Dr Lochan Naidoo‚ said it could also be a time of sadness‚ despair and acute loneliness.

"Some of the main reasons why people become despondent especially during this time could include unfulfilled goals‚ loneliness or the lack of money.

"It is also a time in which people over-indulge or turn to various substances in an attempt to mask their emotional pain‚" he said.

To navigate the stress this festive season‚ Naidoo advises:

Be financially prudent and live within your means.

"Gifts‚ food and outings are synonymous with the holiday season. However‚ so too is unemployment‚ debt‚ school fees‚ school uniforms and trying to please or fit in with the family.

"Handmade gifts show that you took the time to make something special. Why not give as a gift an item which you no longer need but might be of value to someone else? There's nothing wrong with admitting that you can't afford to buy something‚" he says.

Plan ahead and schedule enjoyable activities to avoid feeling lonely.