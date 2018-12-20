Hundreds lose their lives on SA roads this month

Transport minister Blade Nzimande has been left dismayed by the rise in road fatalities during this festive season after 767 people lost their lives.

Nzimande said this during the release of the mid-festive season preliminary report in Pretoria on Thursday.

He said the Northern Cape recorded a 71% increase in the number of fatalities since December 1, while the Free State recorded an increase of 53% and KwaZulu-Natal recorded 46%.

“A total of 767 fatalities have been recorded so far in this festive period which is a 16% increase on the previous period,” Nzimande said.