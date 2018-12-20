South Africa

Hundreds lose their lives on SA roads this month

By Tankiso Makhetha - 20 December 2018 - 12:33
Transport minister Blade Nzimande.
Transport minister Blade Nzimande.
Image: FILE

Transport minister Blade Nzimande has been left dismayed by the rise in road fatalities during this festive season after 767 people lost their lives.

Nzimande said this during the release of the mid-festive season preliminary report in Pretoria on Thursday.

He said the Northern Cape recorded a 71% increase in the number of fatalities since December 1, while the Free State recorded an increase of 53% and KwaZulu-Natal recorded 46%.

“A total of 767 fatalities have been recorded so far in this festive period which is a 16% increase on the previous period,” Nzimande said.

Crash wipes out family

13 relatives perish in horror crash after ilobolo talks
News
2 days ago

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 162 killed in crashes. This was followed by Gauteng with 125 fatalities. Despite this, Gauteng recorded a 10% decrease.

“Limpopo and Eastern Cape have 89 fatalities each, while Mpumalanga has 82, Western Cape 81, Free State 78, North West 57 and Northern Cape 24,” he said.

Nzimande said despite Northern Cape reflecting the lowest number of fatalities recorded, it had the highest percentage increase.

He said males constituted 72% of the total fatalities recorded since December 1.

“Very disturbingly, the contribution of females has increased from 23% to 27% while the incidents where the gender could not be determined have been reduced from 5% to 1%."

READ MORE:

Four injured in Brakpan train collision

Four people were injured in an accident involving two goods trains in Brakpan on the East Rand on Saturday night, paramedics said.
News
3 days ago

Thirteen die in horror crash on the R49 in North West

The death toll has risen to 13 following a horror crash, when a driver of a bakkie overtook a number of cars on a solid white line and collided ...
News
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X