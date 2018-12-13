Kidnappers targeting children in Gauteng.

Five children were kidnapped on three successive days this month in Gauteng and the kidnappers managed to extort money from their families.

This was revealed by Gauteng MEC for community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane on Thursday.

In the first incident, a 17-year-old boy was kidnapped on December 1 at Kromiet Street, in Croydon, Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

“The kidnappers demanded a ransom of R10,000. Working closely with hostage negotiators, the family managed to pay an amount of R5,000 through an e-wallet transaction. The child was robbed of his cellphone and an amount of R450 before being dropped off in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. A case of kidnapping has been opened at Sebenza police station and investigations are currently under way,” Nkosi-Malobane said.

In the second incident, a six-year-old boy was kidnapped on December 2 in Clayville Ext 34, Midrand, and the kidnappers demanded a ransom of R15,000. The family of the child managed to pay an amount of R2,000 through an e-wallet transaction and the child was later dropped off at a KFC outlet in Kaalfontein.

A case of kidnapping and extortion was opened at the Olifantsfontein police station.

The third incident took place on December 3 at about 4pm in Clayville Ext 21 where three boys were kidnapped. Two of them were aged nine while one was eight years old.