Farmer accused of shooting learner for litchis farm denied bail
A Mpumalanga farmer accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old school boy who went to farms looking for a job has been denied bail.
Sarel Du Plessis,45, is accused of shooting Anele Ziko a learner at Lovunywa high school two weeks ago when the deceased went to farms near their village, Langeloop looking for a job when schools closed.
It’s a norm that children from farming areas would during holidays go to litchie farms and help harvest for a fee.
Ziko and his two friends were allegedly shot at more than ten times when a bullet struck Ziko at the back, one of his friends managed to escape while another was caught and badly assaulted.
Du Plessis is facing a murder charge, two attempted murder charges and one for assault with an intention to cause grievous body harm.
He was not asked to plead. Through his bail application which took five days due to postponement where community members displayed their anger, Du Plessis indicated that he intends to plead not guilty to the charges leveled against him.
Community members, the EFF, ANC and the DA members celebrated when the court declared that the accused’s bail has been denied.
“This is what we wanted all along, this man must spend holidays in cells for taking a life of a black child who just wanted a job to feed and clothe himself. We thank the court for hearing the community’s cry if he was granted bail we were ready to visit him in the farm,” said EFF’s Ehlanzeni regional chairperson, Vusi Mashele following the court outcome.
Ziko’s mother Florah Khoza told Sowetan that though her son can not be brought back to life, the law is showing signs of fairness.
“First we were very scared that the court might want to be nice because he was a white man. But the outcome has brought hope to the family that the law have no colour even if you're poor, justice is equal," said Khoza.
Du Plessis’s case has been postponed to January, 29 2019 and he has been remanded in custody.