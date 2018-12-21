Farmer accused of shooting learner for litchis farm denied bail

Community members, the EFF, ANC and the DA members celebrated when the court declared that the accused’s bail has been denied.

“This is what we wanted all along, this man must spend holidays in cells for taking a life of a black child who just wanted a job to feed and clothe himself. We thank the court for hearing the community’s cry if he was granted bail we were ready to visit him in the farm,” said EFF’s Ehlanzeni regional chairperson, Vusi Mashele following the court outcome.

Ziko’s mother Florah Khoza told Sowetan that though her son can not be brought back to life, the law is showing signs of fairness.

“First we were very scared that the court might want to be nice because he was a white man. But the outcome has brought hope to the family that the law have no colour even if you're poor, justice is equal," said Khoza.

Du Plessis’s case has been postponed to January, 29 2019 and he has been remanded in custody.