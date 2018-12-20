"My fear is that … children of politicians will now be barred from doing community work. I feel that this is about picking on Zille’s child because he is the son of a politician. This cannot be fair."

Mkhwebane found that Zille had exposed herself to a potential conflict in 2014 by assisting her son‚ Paul Maree‚ who was then a maths teacher in the province‚ to lend tablets from the department to be used in extra maths lessons for matric pupils.

He was not paid for those lessons‚ and the tablets were returned without any damage.

But Mkhwebane is adamant that these details are irrelevant‚ and maintains that Zille gave her son an unfair advantage by facilitating the loan of the tablets.

"By intervening in the execution of the contract for the delivery of the computers‚ in order to ensure that the son can use these tablets‚ she exposed herself to a risk of a conflict of interest between her official responsibilities and her private interests‚" Mkhwebane said.

Mkhwebane ordered that the speaker of the Western Cape legislature "within 30 working days from the date of the report … take appropriate action to hold the premier accountable".

Zille said on Wednesday she would seek to challenge the report in court‚ and is adamant that she was not conflicted. Motshekga seems to agree.

"We should actually appreciate it when our children demonstrate a social conscience and do what Paul did. Very few young people care and this is what should be encouraged. We need to get as many hands on board as possible."