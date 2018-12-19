Police and SPCA inspectors are searching for a man who shot a dog four times in a cul de sac in Winston Park‚ west of Durban.

Resident Vivian Michelle said she had been ready to turn in for the night on Tuesday when she heard a car approaching.

"I thought it was my son coming home and the next thing I heard a gunshot and ran to my balcony. The dog ran and the guy shot again. The dog was crying and it was so horrible‚" she said.

"He ended up shooting the dog four times and I triggered my alarm and he spun off. I want to know who did this‚" she said.

Jenny Gevers‚ of the Winston Park Guardians neighbourhood watch‚ told SowetanLIVE that after Michelle triggered her alarm‚ police and civilian patrollers responded to the scene.

"We have reported this to the SPCA and they sent out an inspector. They came to fetch the dog this morning and will do an autopsy. Hopefully they might be able to do something with the bullet‚" she said.

Community crime activist Greg Albert has pledged a R1‚000 reward for any information that leads to a successful conviction of the shooter.