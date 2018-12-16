Bridge washed away: Sun City assesses golf course damage

Both the Gary Player Golf Course (GPGC) and the Lost City Golf Course (LCGC) will be closed on Sunday for urgent repairs following the dramatic hail storm that struck the area on Saturday, Sun City resort said.

The GPGC is the worst affected and will also need to be closed on Monday.

"The pump house at GPGC is completely flooded up to roof height - damaging pumps and the main DB boards," the resort said in a statement.

"The bridge on fourth hole was washed away."

The greens have small indentations due to the hail, but are expected to recover in the next few days.

Sun City said its emergency crew were working overtime to get the LCGC up and running by Monday, December 17.