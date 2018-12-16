IN PICTURES | Almost 200 hotel rooms damaged by severe storm at Sun City
A severe hail storm and flash flood has caused damage to buildings and vehicles at the Sun City resort in the North West, management confirmed on Sunday. Guests had to be evacuated from some facilities after the storm hit.
"The resort can confirm that the situation is serious but under control. Most of the damage was caused by flash flooding at the Sun Central family and entertainment precinct, and in ground floor hotel rooms," the hotel said in a statement.
"By midnight last night, the estimated number of rooms affected include 80 rooms at the Soho Hotel, 40 rooms at the Cabanas, 30 at the Cascades Hotel, 26 at the Vacation Club and 20 at The Palace."
A hail storm hit the North West region of the Pilanesberg and surrounding areas around 4.30pm on Saturday. Day visitors had to be evacuated from the welcome centre precinct, which sustained most of the storm damage, and they were bused back to their vehicles at the main car park.
"The resort’s emergency services are on the ground and are continuing to assess the extent of the damage.
"Contingency plans are in place, and mop up operations are under way in damaged hotel rooms and public areas to ensure that normal operations resume as soon as possible.
"Guests whose accommodation was affected were being provided with alternative options. Some guests opted to leave the resort to return home."
Early on Sunday, new visitors arriving at the resort are being advised to return home.
For now, visitors intending to travel to Sun City are advised to first check with the respective hotels they are booked into, before travelling.
Meanwhile, two people sustained injuries from slipping on wet floors. They were treated at the onsite clinic before being transferred to nearby hospitals.
Sun City after afternoon hail storm #SunCity #hail @SunCityResortSA pic.twitter.com/8qSMd4Wl2w— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) December 15, 2018
#Suncity before and after in a matter of minutes pic.twitter.com/F04cepyoxY— Lsg (@boltbolaya) December 16, 2018
Haelstorm in Sun City ? pic.twitter.com/aC2GWFXRjV— The Legal Boutique (@_SALegalAttire) December 15, 2018
Literally an hour difference between these two pictures #Suncity pic.twitter.com/bcMqUUmMB2— Rafiah Cajee (@RafiiahC) December 15, 2018
SUN CITY HIT BY SEVERE HAIL STORM & FLOODING pic.twitter.com/mzvGe7xISd— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) December 15, 2018
My brother is as #Suncity and sent this video now. The the cabanas are flooded??? @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/hII7kQymyi— My Eye on the World (@Namritha_) December 15, 2018
One of the Worst Hail Storms in Sun City. Looked like snow.... pic.twitter.com/LDIpiBJIgR— Kenny Moodley (@KENNYM_ZN) December 15, 2018