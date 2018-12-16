IN PICTURES | Almost 200 hotel rooms damaged by severe storm at Sun City

A severe hail storm and flash flood has caused damage to buildings and vehicles at the Sun City resort in the North West, management confirmed on Sunday. Guests had to be evacuated from some facilities after the storm hit.

"The resort can confirm that the situation is serious but under control. Most of the damage was caused by flash flooding at the Sun Central family and entertainment precinct, and in ground floor hotel rooms," the hotel said in a statement.

"By midnight last night, the estimated number of rooms affected include 80 rooms at the Soho Hotel, 40 rooms at the Cabanas, 30 at the Cascades Hotel, 26 at the Vacation Club and 20 at The Palace."

A hail storm hit the North West region of the Pilanesberg and surrounding areas around 4.30pm on Saturday. Day visitors had to be evacuated from the welcome centre precinct, which sustained most of the storm damage, and they were bused back to their vehicles at the main car park.