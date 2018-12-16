Guests share their experiences of hail storm damage at Sun City

A hail storm wreaked havoc on vehicles, hotel rooms and the family and entertainment areas at Sun City on Saturday afternoon. Visitors at the entertainment complex and ground floor rooms were particularly affected.

Sun International said by midnight, 80 rooms at the Soho Hotel, 40 rooms at the Cabanas, 30 at the Cascades hotel, 26 at the Vacation Club and 20 at The Palace were affected by the storm.

Guests whose accommodation was affected and were able to return home, were requested to do so. New visitors are advised to check first with the resort before travelling to the North West hotel complex.

Here are some of the descriptions of the storm damage shared by guests: