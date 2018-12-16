Guests share their experiences of hail storm damage at Sun City
A hail storm wreaked havoc on vehicles, hotel rooms and the family and entertainment areas at Sun City on Saturday afternoon. Visitors at the entertainment complex and ground floor rooms were particularly affected.
Sun International said by midnight, 80 rooms at the Soho Hotel, 40 rooms at the Cabanas, 30 at the Cascades hotel, 26 at the Vacation Club and 20 at The Palace were affected by the storm.
Guests whose accommodation was affected and were able to return home, were requested to do so. New visitors are advised to check first with the resort before travelling to the North West hotel complex.
Here are some of the descriptions of the storm damage shared by guests:
#SunCity is falling apart right in front of our eyes ... that piece of ceiling fell and someone was going down the escalators... pic.twitter.com/3YegjfSoDV— Thembi Khumalo (@tpm1404) December 15, 2018
My brother is as #Suncity and sent this video now. The the cabanas are flooded??? @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/hII7kQymyi— My Eye on the World (@Namritha_) December 15, 2018
#SunCity....Brought the family for a weekend break and we’re having the worst time. This is not the kind of experience one expects from such an establishment. pic.twitter.com/xmvd2CnQE5— Sifiso Khumalo (@sifiso2) December 15, 2018
One of the Worst Hail Storms in Sun City. Looked like snow.... pic.twitter.com/LDIpiBJIgR— Kenny Moodley (@KENNYM_ZN) December 15, 2018
Haelstorm in Sun City ? pic.twitter.com/aC2GWFXRjV— The Legal Boutique (@_SALegalAttire) December 15, 2018
SUN CITY HIT BY SEVERE HAIL STORM & FLOODING pic.twitter.com/mzvGe7xISd— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) December 15, 2018
#suncity. Checked out flooded rooms pic.twitter.com/D4CBVqtfhS— Michael Ramaboea (@MichaelRamaboea) December 15, 2018
From Eugene Grobler— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) December 15, 2018
Gary Player Country Club in Sun City this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/DGmTpOCALY