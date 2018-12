The government‚ in the war against illicit mining‚ has turned to science to fight illegal miners operating across thousands of kilometres of the country’s underground.

The battle‚ to be waged across SA’s economic hub Gauteng‚ Mpumalanga‚ North West and the Free State‚ is being driven by a team of 10 scientists from the Council of Geoscience.

