Thugs dispossess Steven Pienaar of his valuables yet again

Former Bafana and Everton player Steven Pienaar has once again fallen victim to crime.

Thugs relieved Schillo, as he was popularly known in soccer circles, of his Rolex watch and an iPhone 8 - both worth R160000 - at gunpoint earlier this month.

The incident occurred when Pienaar and a friend were accosted by the thugs at a red traffic light at the corner of Republic Road and Bram Fischer Drive in Blairgowrie, Randburg. Two sources confirmed the incident.

Early this year, robbers outsmarted the top-notch security system at Pienaar's house in Ruimsig, on the West rand and made off with luxury items, including a sound system.

Pienaar, 36, retired from football after an 18-year career that gained him world fame.