Dark days for residents' health and businesses

Load shedding, what load shedding? This is the question 100 families in Ncala section of Katlehong, who have been without electricity supply for over a month, are asking.

The section of the east rand township, made up of mixed housing, has been in the grip of rolling blackouts after residents resisted Eskom's attempts to instal prepaid split meters to reduce the volume of unaccounted-for electricity consumption.

As a result of no power supply, three spaza shops had to close, further compounding the locals' problems. They now have to walk long distances to buy basics such as bread.

Spaza shop-owner Richard Mothanyelo, 70, said the past month has been a struggle for his family. Mothanyelo lives with his three unemployed children aged 22, 28 and 30 and an 18-year-old grandson.

"I was able to feed my children with the money I made from the tuckshop. The R1,700 pension grant is too little to take care of us as I still have to pay for my medication. With the tuckshop I made about R1,500 a day but now with the shop closed things have been difficult," Mothanyelo said.

Eskom spokesperson Tumi Mashishi said the company had to withdraw its resources after the community's violent protests against the installation of a split metering system.

Mashishi said the meters were part of Eskom's effort to upgrade the electricity network to address the overloading of transformers, illegal connections and unplanned outages.

"Eskom is committed to work with the affected communities and various stakeholders to ensure that the network is safe and the power is restored to the affected customers."