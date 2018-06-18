Eskom claims to have proof of 'sabotage'

Eskom claims to be in possession of a video footage showing some of its employees tampering with equipment at one of its sub-stations in Johannesburg.

This is according to the power utilities’ spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe who said that action will be taken against those involved.

“Management is still investigating but we do have a video footage,” said Phasiwe.

"Their managers will have to deal with them but I must say that we are not stuck up on that because people are back at work. We are moving on.”

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said the union was not aware of the allegations by Eskom.

“We don’t know anything about it. Eskom has not informed us about it,” he said.

Eskom has also blamed the recent rolling out of blackouts on acts of ‘sabotage’.

So far 18 people have been arrested for intimidation.

Phasiwe said that they were not arrested for sabotaging the power grid but for blocking workers who were not taking part in the protest from getting into their respective power stations and offices.

“One truck was hijacked and coal was dumped in front of one of the power station, in Hendrina I think,” he said.

Employees went on an industrial action last week following the employer’s refusal to meet their demands.

The utility offered no salary increases or bonuses for its employees while the unions, including National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) demanded increases.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA and the National Union of Mineworkers are wanted a 15% wage increase, while Solidarity tabled a demand for 9%.

All parties are expected resume talks on Tuesday, following intervention from Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Eskom will now have to review its 0% wage offer.