WATCH | Welkom man gunned down in his car was gold mine's chief safety officer

The man who was brazenly gunned down in a parking lot in Welkom at the weekend was an employee of the Sibanye-Stillwater gold mining company.

"Yes‚ he was our employee‚" Sibanye mine's spokesperson‚ James Wellsted‚ told SowetanLIVE on Monday afternoon.

Wellsted said that 54-year-old Shai Mikia Mophapi was a chief safety officer at the Beatrix operation near the Free State towns of Welkom and Virginia.

Further information about Mophapi's employment at Sibanye-Stillwater was not immediately available.