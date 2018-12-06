Motsoeneng's R11m bonus was shrouded in secrecy

The SABC only found out during its audit processes that its former COO was illegally paid a R11,5-million "success" bonus.

This emerged on Thursday when lawyer Terry Motau, SC, representing the SABC, argued that Motsoeneng's pension must not be paid out to him as he faced allegations of wrongdoing.

Motau said Motsoeneng was not entitled to the bonus, which was signed off by former GCEO James Aguma and approved by an SABC committee. The SABC is seeking an interim order to stop its Pension Fund, a separate entity, from paying Motsoeneng his multi-million rand pension.

Motsoeneng is embroiled in another legal battle with the Special Investigating Unit, which is trying to recover more than R20-million including monies lost through unfair dismissals and appointments during Motsoeneng's tenure.