Constitutional Court ruling forces Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay for SABC protest ban fiasco

Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng has failed to escape personal liability for the legal costs associated with a 2016 on-air ban on protests.

The Constitutional Court finalised the matter on Monday.

“The Constitutional Court has considered this leave to appeal. It has concluded that the application be dismissed as it bears no prospects of success‚” the judgment reads.

The application was dismissed with costs.

The Labour Court had initially ordered Motsoeneng to personally pay for the legal costs associated with the ban‚ which had resulted in eight journalists — the so-called SABC 8 — being unlawfully fired at the time.