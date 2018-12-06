According to PETA, we have to mind our language so we don't offend animals

As one Twitter user - among many who have taken great delight in this nonsense – replied, “Don’t Peta have bigger fish to fry?” After all, as another user pointed out, there are plenty of positive expressions using animals - eyes like a hawk, anyone?

It seems the good people at Peta are either pulling the wool over our eyes or just having slow days at the office in the run-up to the holidays. Perhaps the person in charge of their social media feed has flown over the cuckoo’s nest.

Animals don’t read English and so have no idea of the terrible hatred that it is encouraging: the rise of two-bird, one-stone killer gangs in Europe, increased incidents of innocent bull-horn grabbing in India and incessant flogging of dead horses in the Gobi desert. Our animal friends are unaware of these problems but thank goodness for their friends at Peta, who are feeding their fed horse in the name of false equality and seem unable to grasp the idea of a figure of speech.

As far as Twitter is concerned, it’s lambs to the slaughter, bulls in china shops, cats getting the cream and dogs eating dogs and thank you, Peta, for a whale of a time.