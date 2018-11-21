Zuma, Hlaudi a no show at Cosas event

Congress of South African Students (Cosas) used former president Jacob Zuma’s name to lure their members to attend their failed event in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg.

Other prominent people who were supposed to attend the event are former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and controversial Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama.

Aaccording to Cosas, Zuma was supposed to deliver a free education lecture and canvass elections for ANC for the next year general elections.

Zuma's spokesperson Vukile Mathabela told SowetanLIVE on Wednesday that the former statesman was not scheduled to be in Orange Farm for the event.

"The event was never confirmed by our office. I saw a similar poster that said the former president would also be at Free State on November 27 but I can tell you now that he will not be going there. There is this trend of seeing posters bearing the name of president Zuma," he said.

The last Cosas event that Zuma attended was in Durban in June, where he delivered a speech on free education.

Contacted for comment, Motsoeneng said he had initially intended to attend the event but had to snub it due to other commitments.

"I have been locked in meetings all day and had other commitments, so as a result I was unable to attend. Initially I had put them (Cosas) in my diary, but the developments of the project I'm working on, required me to be elsewhere," said Motsoeneng.

Mngxitama could not be reached for comment.