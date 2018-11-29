Criminal charges and civil cases that were laid against senior managers at South African Airways about a decade ago have seemingly disappeared.

This is according to former SAA board chairperson Cheryl Carolus‚ who was testifying before the state capture commission on Thursday.

Carolus told the commission that when she and her board members got to SAA in 2009‚ they found numerous violations of the Public Finance Management Act‚ procurement processes and tender processes.

“We understood SAA was on very shaky ground ... We came there and there was no CEO‚ there was an acting CEO. We set about acting on that and as a consequence we were advised to lay criminal charges and civil actions to retrieve monies we thought were illegally obtained. I don’t know what happened to those charges‚” Carolus said.

She said investigations into those criminal matters seemed to have disappeared after former National Prosecuting Authority boss Menzi Simelane left the institution in 2012.