Time to 'rise up' against medical aids‚ says specialist

Patients are losing out on medical care as medical aid benefits reduce every year and it is time for patients to stand up to medical aids‚ specialist doctors claim.

Four doctors and the CEO from the SA Private Practitioners Forum‚ that represents 3‚500 specialists‚ held a round-table discussion with media on Thursday afternoon in Johannesburg. They detailed how medical aids were limiting the care patients received and what tests and operations doctors could conduct.

Medical aid interference in what doctors can and can’t prescribe has been an issue for years. But the doctors said it has recently gotten a lot worse.