Mhlongo, aka Nandi, fired by Generations producers

Generations: The Legacy actress Brenda Mhlongo has been fired.

Mhlongo, who was playing Nandi, Jack Mabaso's wife in SA's second-biggest soapie, was shown the door by the producers as they embark on a drive to recruit fresh talent to be more competitive.

Generations: The Legacy spokesperson Gaaratwe Mokhethi confirmed they had shown Mhlongo the door.

" We decided not to renew her contract as part of our strategy to recruit fresh talent to keep the soapie relevant. She has already left the show about three months ago," said Mokhethi.

Mhlongo also confirmed that she has been pink-slipped and her last appearance on the popular soapie was two weeks ago when, in the story line, her character left with a new boyfriend for Cape Town.

"The producers told me in the middle of the year that they wouldn't renew my contract when it ended in September. They said they wanted to kill the character because they no longer have a story line for it. It was so painful but there was nothing I could do, I had to accept their decision and move on with my life," said Mhlongo.

She said although their decision came as a shock she was grateful they hadn't terminate her contract before it ended.