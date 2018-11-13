Rail guards lament unexplained pay decreases

He was looking forward to his looming R200 annual salary increase - which would have helped him finish his half-built two-roomed house - but he was shocked to get an inexplicable R500 salary cut.

The man, who cannot be named due to fears of victimisation, is one of more than 40 security guards who received unexplained salary decreases two months ago.

Now 16 of the security guards affected by the salary decreases have lodged a case of unfair labour practice with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

They spoke to Sowetan and showed us pay slips which showed their company, Isidingo Security Services, a Durban-based security company, dropped their hourly rates from R19.72 to R16.41 - way lower than R20, a proposed minimum wage rate.