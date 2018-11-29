Police Minister Bheki Cele is ecstatic over the “successes” of the newly launched anti-gang unit.

Cele – who was accompanied by his deputy Bongani Mkongi‚ national commissioner Khehla Sithole and the top echelons of the police service – spoke about the unit’s feats in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.

The unit was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in gang-ridden Hanover Park on November 2.

Cele said so far the unit had made 119 arrests for crimes ranging from possession of drugs and unlicensed firearms to murder. It had seized R120‚000 in cash and 14 vehicles.

“The goal is to dismantle the criminal enterprise of gangs with the intention to eradicate the economic profits generated by the defined organised criminality ‚” said Cele.

“In one incident‚ six members of the Fancy Boys gang were arrested for possession of three firearms and drugs to the value of R1m. The amount of work done thus far is acknowledged‚ while we realise a lot still needs to be done with local communities embracing efforts to create safe and secure environments for all.”

Cele said the police‚ in partnership with the criminal justice cluster‚ had “successfully” opposed bail applications after arrests made by the unit. Work had begun to set up courts dedicated to gang-related cases.