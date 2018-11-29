North West premier blames councillors for violent protests

Municipal councillors in the North West are behind violent protests in the province, premier Job Mokgoro told the Ngaka Modiri Molema district prayer meeting at the Mmabatho Convention Centre on Wednesday.

Since he took over as premier, Mokgoro has been experiencing service delivery problems in the province with the supply of water on top of the list.

He encouraged the residents to always take responsibility of their decisions, urging them to pray hard for an end to violent crime and called for unity in the province.

A 17-year-old boy stabbed a seven-year-old grade 1 pupil to death in Makapanstad a week ago. The incident followed the death of a teacher after he was stabbed by a 17-year-old pupil in Dinokana village last month.