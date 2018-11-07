Fourth suspect arrested for murder of Westbury mom Heather Peterson
Another suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Westbury‚ Johannesburg‚ who was shot in alleged gang-related crossfire in September‚ police said on Wednesday.
Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the man's arrest came after tip-offs from community members.
"The suspect will be joining others who are already appearing in court‚ charged with murder and attempted murder‚" said Dlamini.
Three people have already been arrested in connection with the death of 45-year-old Heather Peterson.
Her 10-year-old niece was also wounded in the shootout‚ which occurred when they were walking home near Tamboekie Court.
Peterson's death plunged the Westbury community into violent protests over gangs and drugs‚ with residents shutting down the area. The unrest left scores of people injured. Police minister Bheki Cele visited Westbury following Peterson's death and promised to take action.