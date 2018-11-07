Another suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Westbury‚ Johannesburg‚ who was shot in alleged gang-related crossfire in September‚ police said on Wednesday.

Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the man's arrest came after tip-offs from community members.

"The suspect will be joining others who are already appearing in court‚ charged with murder and attempted murder‚" said Dlamini.