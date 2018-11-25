Embattled Italian Giovanni Solinas struggled to find the right words to express his emotions after his ailing Kaizer Chiefs side succumbed to a third defeat this year to bitter rivals Orlando Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in an exciting Telkom TKO semifinal on Saturday.

The visibly distraught Solinas took almost 30 seconds to compose himself after Justin Shonga’s 84th minute goal saw Pirates march to the TKO final after a 2-1 win.

“I feel pain‚” were the first words uttered by Solinas here.

The word ‘pain’ was to be Solinas’s rallying expression as he tried to justify why Chiefs didn’t deserve the game.

“We lost the derby again but we tried to fight to the last seconds and we created two chances towards the end of the game‚" he said after a third defeat to Pirates in the same year.

“We were unlucky not to score and sometimes football is about taking chances.

“If we had scored the last chance maybe we could have won it in the extra time or penalties.”

Solinas vowed to continue fighting for Chiefs‚ adding that he was working 10 hours a day to fix Amakhosi’s problems.

“Me I work hard‚ guys‚ me I work 10 hours. Maybe from tomorrow it is not enough‚" he said.

“Maybe I will work 11 or 12‚ but me I never give up. I want to continue fighting. This is my spirit.

“Me I take responsibility‚ don’t worry‚ I take responsibility. I put my face with the fans and with the media. This is my face and this is my responsibility."

Asked how he intends to motivate his players as Chiefs continue their three-year barren spell‚ Solinas said his players were equally gutted insisted that AmaKhosi still have a lot to fight for this season.

“I come from the dressing room and the guys are very affected‚” said Solinas.

“But I repeat‚ me I never give up.

"Yes‚ maybe tonight I won’t sleep but from tomorrow I start working more hard for Kaizer Chiefs.

“This is a very big club not deserve this situation. Me I want to fight every day to improve Kaizer Chiefs because Kaizer Chiefs is very a big club.”

Solinas also had words to encourage the club’s disappointed supporters‚ telling them to give him more time to fine-tune the team.

“I want to say to our supporters that they must not abandon Kaizer Chiefs‚ continue in believing in Kaizer Chiefs.

“I’m sure that in the future‚ Kaizer Chiefs will not disappoint our fans.

“I apologise to our supporters because we deserved more in this game‚” said a heavily-breathing Chiefs coach who said they had three more trophies to fight for this season.