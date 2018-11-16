VBS 'looting kingpin flees' home

Former VBS chairperson and the bank's alleged looting kingpin Tshifhiwa Matodzi has "fled" an upmarket Bryanston, Johannesburg, home after paying R600 000 rental upfront for a year.

Matodzi, his wife and two children, moved into the property in January but allegedly abandoned it last month over safety concerns. The family apparently left the five-

bedroom house following the release of the damning "Great Bank Heist" report by advocate Terry Motau, which alleged that Matodzi personally benefitted to the tune of R325m from the alleged looting of VBS.

Matodzi's landlord, who asked not to be named, is now accusing him of sending threatening SMSes following a dispute over access to the property. The landlord, who was under guard by heavily armed security officers, said he did not trust anyone because "I'm [being] followed by cars I don't know".