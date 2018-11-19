ANC sends out mixed messages on VBS saga

ANC NEC member Thoko Didiza has rubbished a statement by the party's deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte that the party has taken a decision that the Limpopo ANC leaders implicated in the VBS banking scandal must step aside.

Duarte told the SABC on Friday afternoon that Limpopo ANC leaders implicated in the VBS saga must step aside.

Sunday World can reveal that Didiza announced on the Limpopo PEC WhatsApp group chat that Duarte's assertions were a "mishap" that will be swiftly corrected by the national leadership.

The message, which Sunday World has seen, reads in part: "Comrades am sure you am (sic) all have seen the interview of DSG yesterday [Friday] which inferred on a decision taken on Limpopo viz a viz VBS matters. For the record, no such decision has been made. The officials will correct the mishap."

The two contradicting statements have not only created confusion among Limpopo ANC PEC members, but have also made it obvious that the VBS saga has divided the ANC.

A Limpopo PEC member, who did not want to be named because he is not allowed to speak to the media, fired a broadside at the NEC members, calling them "childish" and "petty".