Testify, don't toyi-toyi, David Mabuza tells opposition parties

Deputy President David Mabuza has suggested that MPs from opposition parties were interfering with the operations of the state capture commission by demanding which current and former minister should appear before it.

Mabuza was responding to an oral question from DA chief whip John Steenhuisen, which he also addressed to Mabuza in his other capacity as the patron of the moral regeneration movement.

Mabuza said opposition MPs should testify before the Zondo commission instead of dictating from outside how it should do its work.

Steenhuisen wanted to know what steps Mabuza had taken, as leader of the moral regeneration movement, to encourage current and former cabinet ministers to make full disclosures to the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, headed by chief justice Raymond Zondo.

But the deputy president said doing so would amount to political interference with the work of the commission.