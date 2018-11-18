Twelve cops injured in Durban crash

A dozen police officers were receiving medical treatment at a Durban hospital after they were involved in a crash in the west of the city on Sunday.

Their vehicle veered off the M1 Richmond Road near Mariannhill, Rescue Care Paramedics’ Garrith Jamieson said. The single vehicle accident took place shortly after 6am.

“Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the single vehicle against an embankment. A total of 12 policeman had sustained various injuries and immediately more ambulances were dispatched to assist. Once all the injured had been stabilised on the scene they were transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required,” said Jamieson.

The cause of the crash is unknown.