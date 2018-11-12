Three dead‚ four injured after weekend shooting in Joburg north
Three people died after a shooting at the Lombardy informal settlement‚ in the north of Johannesburg‚ at the weekend.
Four others were wounded‚ said police spokesperson colonel Thembeka Mbele.
"In Greenville informal settlement‚ Lombardy‚ seven men who were sitting in a shack were confronted by two men armed with a firearm‚" said Mbele.
"One of the suspects started shooting randomly and shot three men‚ who died at the scene. Four others were taken to hospital with serious gunshot wounds.
"It is suspected that the motive for the attack followed an argument with one of the suspects and another man at the shack."
By Monday afternoon no arrests had been made.
Meanwhile in Illovo‚ also in the north of Johannesburg‚ a restaurant patron was shot and wounded during a weekend robbery.
"It is alleged that three suspects entered the restaurant and ordered customers to hand over their valuables and put them in a bag. During a commotion‚ one of the customers was shot and wounded in the lower body before the suspects fled the scene. The victim is being treated at a hospital‚" said Mbele.
Police are yet to make arrests in connection with the restaurant shooting.