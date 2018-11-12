Three people died after a shooting at the Lombardy informal settlement‚ in the north of Johannesburg‚ at the weekend.

Four others were wounded‚ said police spokesperson colonel Thembeka Mbele.

"In Greenville informal settlement‚ Lombardy‚ seven men who were sitting in a shack were confronted by two men armed with a firearm‚" said Mbele.

"One of the suspects started shooting randomly and shot three men‚ who died at the scene. Four others were taken to hospital with serious gunshot wounds.

"It is suspected that the motive for the attack followed an argument with one of the suspects and another man at the shack."