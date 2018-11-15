Welkom shooting - fourth suspect arrested

Free State police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the murder of a 54-year-old man who was shot inside his car over the weekend in Welkom.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sam Makhele said on Thursday that the man was arrested on Wednesday evening. Three others were arrested earlier that day.

Makhele said a firearm suspected to be the murder weapon was also confiscated.

"We are still working on questioning the fourth suspect and we might get another arrest soon."

Shai Mikia Mophapi was shot and killed in his vehicle while waiting for his wife at the Commando shopping complex on Saturday evening.