Welkom shooting - fourth suspect arrested
Free State police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the murder of a 54-year-old man who was shot inside his car over the weekend in Welkom.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Sam Makhele said on Thursday that the man was arrested on Wednesday evening. Three others were arrested earlier that day.
Makhele said a firearm suspected to be the murder weapon was also confiscated.
"We are still working on questioning the fourth suspect and we might get another arrest soon."
Shai Mikia Mophapi was shot and killed in his vehicle while waiting for his wife at the Commando shopping complex on Saturday evening.
In a video circulated on social media‚ Mophapi is seen sitting inside his blue Volkswagen Polo. Two men slowly approach‚ one pretending to be on the phone‚ while the second opens the car door and fires several shots.
The men then drag the lifeless body out of the car‚ get in and drive off.
Mophapi was shot in the chest and left arm. He was declared dead at the scene. His car was later found abandoned next to Diggers Inn. He was killed on his wife's birthday.
On Monday‚ Sibanye-Stillwater confirmed that Mophapi had been a chief safety officer at their Beatrix mining operations near the towns of Welkom and Virginia.
Source: TMG Digital.