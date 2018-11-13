A family's plan for birthday cake and celebrations turned into a nightmare after a Welkom man was shot and killed at the weekend.

The Mophapi family’s world was turned upside down after 54-year-old Shai was gunned down in a parking lot outside the Commando shopping centre in the Free State town on Saturday evening.

It was Shai's wife's birthday on that fateful day‚ and he had driven her to the shops for provisions‚ this publication has been told.

Eyewitness Belinda* on Tuesday relived the moment when five gunshots rang out‚ leaving a lifeless body on the ground.

Belinda said she and her husband arrived at the shopping centre to buy something to eat. They parked a few metres from Mophapi’s blue Volkswagen Polo and made their way to one of the shops.

"Before we entered the shop‚ we heard the first gunshot. My husband and I turned around and saw the Polo with two men‚ one with a white shirt and one with a red shirt‚ standing by the car‚" she said.

She noticed a shiny object in the hand of the man in the red shirt.

"When the second shot went off‚ I was thinking to myself 'are they pranking this guy with a fake gun or what?'.

"It was when they took the owner out of the car and threw him to the ground that I realised he had been shot."

The two men got into the car and sped off‚ driving over one of Mophapi’s legs.