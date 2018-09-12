DD Mabuza does not ‘agree’ economy is in recession

Deputy President David Mabuza does not "agree" that the economy is in a technical recession.

Mabuza made the assertion in the National Assembly during oral question time with MPs on Wednesday.

This is despite STATS SA reporting last week that the economy had entered its first technical recession in nine years after the Gross Domestic Product shrank by 0.7% in the second quarter of 2018. The GDP drop followed a revised fall of 2.6% in the first quarter of this year.

But the country's number two‚ who is also the former premier of Mpumalanga‚ has begged to differ‚ saying there had not been "a very comprehensive" assessment.

"As a country‚ we've noticed the current decline. I don't probably agree with those who are saying we are in technical recession‚" said Mabuza.