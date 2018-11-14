Three arrested for gruesome murder of 54-year-old man in Welkom

Three men were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a 54-year-old man who was shot and killed at a shopping complex in Welkom at the weekend.

Police spokesman Brigadier Sam Makhele said a firearm believed to be the murder weapon was also confiscated. Makhele said more arrests were imminent as the police were interrogating the trio.

Shai Mikia Mohapi was shot and killed in his vehicle while waiting for his wife at the Commando shopping complex in Welkom on Saturday evening. His attack was captured on security cameras. The video has gone viral.