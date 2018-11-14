Three arrested for gruesome murder of 54-year-old man in Welkom
Three men were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a 54-year-old man who was shot and killed at a shopping complex in Welkom at the weekend.
Police spokesman Brigadier Sam Makhele said a firearm believed to be the murder weapon was also confiscated. Makhele said more arrests were imminent as the police were interrogating the trio.
Shai Mikia Mohapi was shot and killed in his vehicle while waiting for his wife at the Commando shopping complex in Welkom on Saturday evening. His attack was captured on security cameras. The video has gone viral.
Warning – graphic content. A man was shot and killed by two men in a parking lot in Welkom, Free State over the weekend of November 10 2018. They then drove off with his car. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive
Mohapi was approached by two armed men who shot him several times at point blank range. They then pulled his body out of the vehicle before fleeing in the blue VW Polo.
Mohapi died at the scene and his vehicle was later discovered abandoned in Steyn Street in Welkom.
The men will appear in court soon.
Free State provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Moeketsi Sempe congradulated the investigating team for their swift action in dealing with the incident.
“This is what we call stamping the authority of the State at its best. You [criminals] will be hunted and brought to book in the Free State,” Sempe said.